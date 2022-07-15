The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.20 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 8143 cusecs and a discharge of 1,789 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 56.55 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,695 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,038 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on is as follows: Mullaperiyar 84.6, Thekkadi 31.2, Gudalur 14.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.4, Kodaikanal 5.4 and Uthamapalayam 2.6.