Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special from July 21

Southern Railway is resuming Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train services from July 21 till august 18.

A statement said that Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special will leave Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from July 21 and reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special will leave Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on Fridays and reach Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. the next day.

The trains would stop at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Keela Kadayam, Pavoorchathiram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankoil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchathiram, Palani, Udumalaipet, Pollachi and Coimbatore railway stations.

Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam special will stop at Podanur railway station also.

Composition of the rake: One two-tier AC, 2 three-tier AC coaches, 7 second class sleeper coaches, 3 second class unreserved coaches, 1 Train Manager-cum-differently-abled special coach.