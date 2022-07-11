The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,122 cusecs and a discharge of 1,611 cusecs on Monday. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 55.32 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,612 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,735 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Periyar 43, Thekkady 28, Uthamapalayam 4.8, Gudalur 4.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.5, Veerapandi 3.2 and Kodaikanal 1.8.