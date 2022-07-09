HC directs police to reopen free laptops theft case

Taking note of the lacunae in the investigation pertaining to the theft of free laptops from a government higher secondary school in Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the case to be reopened.

The free laptops were meant for the government school students. The State government had taken a policy decision to distribute free laptops to students. A total of 20 laptops had gone missing from the school.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police to entrust the case to a sincere investigating officer, reopen the case, monitor the investigation and ensure that the investigation was completed as expeditiously as possible.

The SP was directed to get the assistance of technical experts from the cyber crime wing to find the missing laptops through the IP address / MAC address of the laptops. A total of 132 laptops were allotted to the government school in 2015, out of which, 20 were missing.

The court was hearing a petition filed by D. Viswanathan of Kadaladi who was working as a drawing teacher at the government school. Following a complaint of allegedly harassing a woman teacher, he was placed under suspension by the Chief Educational Officer.

The petitioner said that a false case was foisted against him as he had filed a petition before the court in 2019 seeking a direction for reinvestigation into the missing laptops case as the police had closed the case as undetected. He sought a direction to the authorities to reinstate him into service.

The court directed the order of suspension to be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the further investigation in the case. In a status report filed by the State it was said that in between 2012 and October 2021, 189 cases were registered in the State for the theft of laptops from schools. The police recovered 116 laptops, the recovery percentage was 57% and 69 cases were closed as undetected.