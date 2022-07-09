Murder for gain case solved; two held

In a shocking confession, the key accused and a juvenile offender, who were arrested in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old woman in Gandhigram near Alanganallur, said that they committed the heinous crime as they planned to consume alcohol by selling the valuables robbed from the victim.

On Friday, the aged woman, who was alone at her house was found dead. As she lost her husband a few years ago, she had no other relatives in the nearby vicinity.

Neighbours alerted the police.

Inquiries revealed that a youth had committed the crime and taken his accomplice, a juvenile, to the house. They had smothered the woman to death and robbed her jewels, the confession statement said.

They were detained for further interrogation. The exact value of the jewels stolen was being ascertained.

Girl murdered; youth held

The SS Colony police arrested a 23-year-old youth identified as Hariharan of Singanallur in Coimbatore on charges of murder on Saturday. It is said that Aparna’s parents who lived near Viratipatthu had planned to get her married to a boy next month.

However, Hariharan, who was in an affair with the girl, was upset over the marriage proposal. As the parents of the girl reportedly refused to give in their girl to Hariharan, he had barged into the house and murdered Aparna with a knife.

After some neighbours informed the girl’s parents, who were owning a grocery shop in the same locality, they rushed home and saw the daughter lying in a pool of blood. They spotted Hariharan escape from the house on a two-wheeler. After a manhunt was launched, the police secured him from a place in Theni. He was brought to Madurai for interrogation.

A senior officer, who questioned the accused, said that he committed the grave crime out of anger as the girl refused to marry him. It was a pre-planned murder and the weapon was seized, the officer added.