HC sets aside life sentence imposed on woman for murder, acquits her 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the life sentence imposed on a woman from Theni district and acquitted her of all charges. The trial court had convicted her for the murder of a school girl in 2007.

The court was hearing the appeal filed in 2020 by Pandiyammal against the judgment of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Periyakulam. She was convicted for murder, robbery and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, in 2010.

The case of the prosecution is that a couple Murugan and Booma had two children. Murugan was employed as a bus driver at Tiruchengode. Booma remained with the children in Theni. She took care of the children.

On September 3, 2007, both the children had left for school. But, in the evening, the boy alone returned home. When the mother inquired about her daughter, her son told her that she had not come to the school that day.

Booma alerted her neighbours and the entire villagers searched for the girl. The next day the villagers found the dead body of the girl near a tank. The earrings and anklets worn by the girl were missing,

The appellant Pandiyammal and one Babu were accused of committing the offence. It is said that following the death of her husband, Pandiyammal had developed intimacy with Babu. He was in need of money.

It is said that on seeking the school girl wearing earrings and anklets, the woman decided to eliminate her, take her ornaments and then sell them for money. She then took the girl to her house, murdered her and sold the ornaments for money, it was said.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took note of the fact that since the date of remand, the woman was in jail and was not released on bail during the trial. She was convicted in 2010 and only in 2020, the appeal was filed.

An analysis of the evidence of the witnesses showed that they had not seen the girl with the woman. Most of them said that they had seen the woman washing her clothes in the tank. It is commonly used by the villagers. This by itself is not incriminating, the court said and added that it was unable to place reliance on the testimony of the witness.

The entire recovery becomes suspect, the judges observed. The recovery mahazar showed the bloodstained school uniform was recovered from the house of the appellant, whereas the photographs of the dead body of the girl showed that she was wearing the school uniform. No document was produced to substantiate that the woman had sold the anklets as claimed.

The court held that the recoveries made were merely make believe ones and did not inspire the confidence of the court. The court allowed the appeal filed by the woman and set aside the life sentence imposed on her by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Periyakulam. The court acquitted her of all charges.