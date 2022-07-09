Over 24 tonnes of plastic collected via cleanliness drive

A mega cleanliness drive under the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ initiative was taken up along the banks of Vaigai river here on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the State-wide campaign aimed at making cities clean recently.

City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar administered an oath to promote cleanliness in the city. Walking the talk, he also participated in the drive while workers collected the plastic waste strewn over the riverbed near the entry point where Lord Kallazhagar enters the river during the Chithirai festival.

Around 600 conservancy workers were deployed to take up the clean-up drive, which covered parts of northern bank of Vaigai near Alwarpuram, Kuruvikaran Salai, Thathaneri Padithurai, Pechiamman Padithurai, Obula Padithurai, Kalpalam, Ismailpuram etc, stated a press release.

The workers, armed with gloves and masks, collected the accumulated plastic waste in sacks. “The total weight of plastic waste collected was 24.6 tonnes during the clean-up drive,” said Mr. Vinothkumar.

Further, wildly grown water hyacinth along the Yanaikkal causeway near the Albert Victor bridge was removed using an earth-mover while the pavements along the river were swept clean.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that more areas will be covered in the upcoming weeks through the initiative.

Assistant Commissioners M. P. Manoharan, M. Amrithalingam and P. Sureshkumar, Assistant City Health Officer S. Dineshkumar, corporation health officials and others were present during the drive.

Later in the day, Corporation health officials distributed around 2,000 masks to the public at the Goripalayam junction to encourage people to wear masks in public places in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.