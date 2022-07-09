‘DMK govt. has not begun any work in Madurai’

Except for the construction of the Kalaignar’s library coming up on the New Natham Road, the DMK government had not announced or commenced any work for Madurai, said former Minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur K. Raju here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, he said the civic authorities were not only indifferent, but nonchalant.

Many residents in the city and on outskirts complained of gutter mix in drinking water. The civic authorities had to immediately attend and arrest the mixing of the sewage. At a time when the State was experiencing yet another rise in covid-19 virus cases, such attitude to allow gutter mixing in potable water may increase the disease intensity, he apprehended.

The city, though has two ministers, seemed to have not inched towards development works. The State government made tall claims of having achieved 80 % of their poll promises. Only people have to respond to such claims, Mr Raju said and added that the only visible thing was the ongoing construction of a library in the memory of M. Karunanidhi.

Roads were in a bad shape and people suffered due to potholes developed even on main thoroughfares. The Corporation should immediately re-lay them properly, the former Minister said.

Many of the added wards were in a pathetic state due to non-laying of roads and non-completion of the Underground Drainage system. The Corporation should release a time-table and complete them, failing which the AIADMK would launch a massive movement with the people and fight against the government, Mr. Raju said.