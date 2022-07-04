HC dismisses plea of suspended Police Inspector 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi who sought disciplinary proceedings initiated against her to be kept in abeyance till the disposal of the criminal case against her.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her by the department and the criminal case could proceed simultaneously, as per guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner Vasanthi, who was attached to the Nagamalai Pudukkottai police station, was booked on a complaint lodged by a tailor K. Asrath. The complainant had said that his bag containing Rs 10 lakh was taken away by her and the money was not returned. He and a few others were picked up for an inquiry. But, Asrath was dropped midway, he said.

However, Vasanthi denied the allegations levelled against her. She said she had visited the spot based on secret information about the exchange of fake currency notes. Following an inquiry, she released the group as the bag contained no incriminating materials, she said.

The petitioner said that a charge memo was served on her seeking an explanation. She made a representation to the authorities explaining the departmental proceedings and the criminal case had arisen from the same incident. If the departmental inquiry proceeded earlier it would cause her hardship, she said. The request was denied by the authorities.