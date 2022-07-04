Bail pleas of Sattankulam case accused dismissed 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions seeking bail filed by S. Sridhar, a Police Officer accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the two petitions filed by Sridhar seeking bail. In his petition, the accused said that he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on July 2, 2020. He said that he was in judicial custody for the past 22 months.

The petitioner said that the trial had commenced in the custodial deaths case and so far 27 witnesses were examined. There was no possibility of witness tampering, he said. This was his third bail petition before the High Court.