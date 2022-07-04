HC dismisses plea seeking not to permit non-Hindus for temple event 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State not to permit non-Hindus to enter the temple premises during Kumbabishekam at Adi Kesava Perumal Thirukoil at Thiruvattaru in Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioner C. Soman said there were many rules and agama with regard to the temple consecration. The petitioner said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had invited Minister of Information and Technology Mano Thangaraj for the event.

At the event only the authorised ‘poojaries’ are permitted to reach the tower portion. However, if the authorities are permitted to conduct the event as a government function, the sanctity of the event would definitely diminish. He sought a direction to the authorities not permit non Hindus during the event.

Dismissing the petition, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that Hindus visit Nagore dargah and Velankanni church. Songs rendered by K.J. Yesudas were played at the temples.

It would not be possible for the authorities to individually check the religion of the people visiting the temple. A narrow view cannot be taken. It should be looked at from a broader perspective, the judges said.