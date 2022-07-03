Rural children try their hand at art forms

The Centre for Experiencing Socio Cultural Interaction (CESCI) organised a cultural camp, ‘Kalaiyodu Uravaadu,’ for children at Kadavur near here on Sunday after a lapse of two years owing to COVID-19 spread.

Over 100 children took part in the two-day residential camp held by ‘Peace Club’, a joint wing of CESCI and Gandhi Memorial Museum.

T.K. Vinothkumar, Director of CESCI, said that children between the ages of 10 to 17, from villages around the city like Chatrapatti, Kallampatti, Velichanatham etc and a few from the urban slum of Gomespalayam in Madurai attended the camp.

Sessions on Gandhian principles were imparted to the children by K. Saravanan, president of Peace Club and Natarajan, education officer of Gandhi Memorial Museum.

While Rajesh, a professor from the Department of Zoology in a private college in the city took the children on a tree-walk learning about different trees, birds and butterflies around the campus, said Mr. Vinothkumar.

Children were exposed and trained in a variety of folk arts like oyilattam, kattaikaalaatam, silambattam, kummi, parai isai by Thangapandian, a local folk artist. Ravi, a theatre-artist from Bangalore engaged the children in drama while R. Siva, teacher at MC Higher Secondary School in Madurai conducted painting sessions.

“The camp was held to let them know there is lots to learn beyond textbooks and classrooms,” said Mr. Vinothkumar. Prizes were distributed to the children on behalf of the Rotary Club of Madurai South.