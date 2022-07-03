Plea seeking to restrain implementation of underground sewerage system dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to forbear the authorities from implementing an underground sewerage system, including the laying of pipelines in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district

The petitioner S. Arul Arokia Mary of Rameswaram also sought a direction to the authorities to demolish a pumping station and sewage treatment plant already constructed and remove the pipelines at Olaikadu village in Rameswaram.

After perusing the Coastal Regulatory Zone Map, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the sewage treatment plant does not lie within 500 metres from the sea so as to fall within the Coastal Regulatory Zone.

The judges said the sewage collection wells are concrete structures with concrete basement where the sewage would be collected and it would be pumped to the sewage treatment plant where the sewage water would be treated.

Therefore, the allegation that the sewage water would percolate into the ground and pollute the water table is baseless, the judges observed. The petition was dismissed.