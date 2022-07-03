HC closes petition seeking construction of high rise compound wall around shooting range

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed a petition that sought a direction to the State to construct a high rise compound wall around a shooting range located at Poovani village in Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar was told by the State that the targets for the firing practice are fixed at the foothills of the Western Ghats. It did not face the highway and there was no possibility of stray bullets injuring anyone on the highway.

In a counter affidavit, the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police submitted that there were no residential houses located within 1 km radius of the shooting range and it is located at the edge of the foothills of the Western Ghats. No wild animals passed through this area, it was said.

The shooting range has been functioning in the locality since 1965. Around 3500 police and security personnel carry out their training sessions at the shooting range every year. Proper and adequate safety measures are being followed, it was submitted.

Whenever the firing practice commenced, necessary arrangements are being carried out at the shooting range such as placing red flags and using bugle to prevent people movement around the shooting range, the counter affidavit said.

The shooting range was located near Madurai-Kollam Highway. However, the target practice takes place in the opposite direction at the edge of the foothills. There was no necessity to construct a high rise compound in the existing place, it was submitted.

Recording the same, the judges closed the petition filed by P. Ramasubbu of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner sought a direction to the State to construct a high rise compound wall at the shooting range stating that it was located close to the highway and the Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary.