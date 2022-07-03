MADURAI

The water level on Sunday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 799 cusecs and discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 52.77 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 572 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,194 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Periyar 29.6, Thekkady 28.2, Chittampatti 4.6, Gudalur 3.8, Veerapandi 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.7, Kallandri 2 and Uthamapalayam 0.8.