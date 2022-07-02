Awareness programme for fireworks manufacturers held

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held an awareness programme for the fireworks manufacturers in Sivakasi. Various stakeholders of the fireworks industries attended the event held through the hybrid mode.

Deputy Director General of BIS, Southern Regional Office, U.S.P. Yadav, said that a unique standard / code of practice would be developed in consultation with the stakeholders and the proposed unified guidelines would cover essential requirements of quality, health, safety and environment along with recommendations of raw material selection, process and product requirements.

Chief Scientist at National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Sadhana Rayalu explained green crackers initiatives by NEERI and Deputy Controller of Explosives Nitin Goyal presented an overview of the rules governing the industry.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, DFO, K.J. Vivekanandan, explained the techniques of fire safety management and Scientist, BIS, Mohit Sharma briefed about the various Indian standards related to fireworks and pyrotechnics.