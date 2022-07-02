ECMO support helps 60% heart patients recover

“The departments of cardiology and cardiothoracic in Velammal Hospital have set records in providing remarkable treatment facilities to the needy,” said Dr. Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College, on Saturday.

He was speaking at a national level Continuous Medical Education session and workshop on ‘ECMO - Basics and Beyond’ organised jointly by Velammal Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Unit and Madurai Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Forum held at Velammal Hospital in Madurai.

“ECMO is similar to a cardio-pulmonary bypass machine used while performing open-heart surgeries to support life when the heart and lungs stop functioning. ECMO is used in Intensive Care Units to support patients by providing oxygenated blood for a maximum of three weeks, or even two months in certain cases,” said Dr. Rathinavel.

Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam and the Director of Velammal Hospital M.V. Karthik inaugurated the event. Chief cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Madurai, Dr V. Sridhar presided over.

Mr. Muthuramalingam said that the cardiothoracic team has performed over 6,000 cardiac surgeries in a span of six years.

Head of Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr. Ramprassath said that currently 60% of those who have low survival rates are saved by ECMO treatment.

More than 300 doctors, surgeons, students across India participated in the event.