Enter pre-trial data and upload order copies, HC tells subordinate courts

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed all subordinate courts, especially courts dealing with bail and anticipatory bail, to enter the pre-trial data in the Case Information System and upload the order copies immediately.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that though a circular in this regard was issued in 2013 the same has not been followed in the strict sense. The court directed the Registrar General of the High Court to issue necessary instructions to all the subordinate courts.

The court was hearing a bail petition filed by V. Prabakaran of Madurai. He was arrested by police for possession of ganja. The court said that the petitioner had suppressed the earlier bail petition filed by him and filed successive bail petitions. The bail petition was dismissed.

The State submitted that a software known as the Case Information System was established wherein the courts were directed to enter the details of First Information Report and pre-trial module details including remand, bail and other applications.

Once the order copy, whether bail granted or dismissed, is uploaded by the court concerned in the e-courts website, it would be reflected in the pre-trial application module. There is a provision in the Case Information System to know the bail status, it was submitted.

There is a mechanism to ascertain the pre-trial status like, remand, bail, pre-trial applications etc., in the e-courts website. However, this pre-trial data is not entered by trial courts. The accused are taking advantage of the same, engaging different counsel and filing bail applications one after another by suppressing the earlier orders of the courts, the judge said.

It appears that the courts are not utilising the facilities in full. The trial proceedings alone are being entered in the Case Information System. The courts must be cautious while dealing with the bail petitions and necessary pre-trial proceedings should be entered in the Case Information System and all the order copies, including grant or dismissal of bail / anticipatory bail applications should be uploaded by the courts concerned immediately.

The court appreciated Additional Public Prosecutor T. Senthilkumar for effectively assisting the court by placing the all relevant materials including the circular issued in 2013 before the court.