Strict action will be taken against tax evaders, says Minister

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy giving government welfare assistance to a beneficiary at M. Kunnathur in Madurai district on Saturday.

Officials had been directed to keep a watch on the companies and the industries indulging in tax evasion and strict actions would be taken against those indulging in such activities, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event in M. Kunnathur in the district, where he distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.59 crore to 317 beneficiaries, according to an official release from the district administration.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been working towards ensuring that all the welfare schemes implemented by the government reach the people at the grassroots level,” he said. He elaborated on ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ schemes and their achievements.

Mr. Moorthy said that various measures were being taken by the Commercial Taxes Department with a view to increasing the tax revenue of the State. He said that a few companies had paid the commercial tax dues upon receiving notices sent by the department, which resulted in a collection of ₹67 crore as tax revenue until now.

Earlier, Mr Moorthy inaugurated a newly constructed commercial complex and foodgrain godown complex at a cost of ₹50 lakh and ₹14.59 lakh respectively at Chettikulam Panchayat in Madurai East Assembly Constituency. The commercial complex was established under Rurban Mission through District Rural Development Agency, stated the release.

He also felicitated the youth who underwent various skill development training programmes through the ‘Ilaignar Thiran Thiruvizha’ organised on behalf of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission and Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Y. Othakadai.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and others were present.