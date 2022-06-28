Wearing of masks made mandatory

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Madurai district administration has made it mandatory for the public to wear masks. The public have also been urged to maintain physical distance. A fine of Rs.500 would be imposed on those who do not follow the rules.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that preventive measures are being taken in the district. Health officials and others have been given instructions.

He said that places like schools, colleges, commercial establishments and marriage halls should be regularly cleaned and disinfected. Sanitisers should be kept on the premises. Thermal scanners should be used to screen people visiting the premises.

Those who have the symptoms should get themselves tested at the nearest primary health centres and government hospitals. If they test positive for COVID-19, they should be quarantined. Authorities should trace contacts of COVID-19 positive persons in order to quarantine them.

The Collector urged the public to get vaccinated without fail. He urged sanitary and other frontline workers and those above 60 years to get the booster shot. The public should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.