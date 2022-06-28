The process of identifying a suitable site to establish a new SIPCOT Industrial park to boost industrial growth in Madurai district was under way, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the exports stakeholders meeting held at MADITSSIA hall on Tuesday.

He said that about 95 % of the manufacturing units functioning in the district were micro, small and medium enterprises. Around two lakh people were employed in these enterprises. Various schemes were being implemented by the government to boost the industrial growth, he said.

Tamil Nadu contributed to 8.97 % of the exports in 2020-21. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are doing well in the manufacturing sector, the Collector said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has selected 75 districts in the country in the first phase for setting up District Export centres in order to promote exports. Madurai district was selected as one of the districts, he said.

There is a good scope for value addition and export of various agricultural products such as jasmine which has a Geographical Indication tag and coir products. Similarly, steps would be taken to boost production and export of handlooms and textiles products such as Sungudi sarees, he said.