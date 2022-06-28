Rotary Club of Madurai North to celebrate its silver jubilee

Around 10,000 saplings are to be planted around Madurai city as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Rotary Club of Madurai North on Thursday.

Chairman of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations Rtn. A. Palanichamy said that the Club, which was chartered by the Rotary International on June 30, 1997, had been in the forefront of community service true to its motto ‘Service Above Self.’

Reaching out to rural villages around the city through the ‘Mobile Medical Unit’ initiative is one of the milestone service projects of the Club.

Various service projects include holding polio eradication and other health camps in around 25 villages across the district benefitting more than a lakh of people, handing over three newly built houses at a cost of ₹5 lakh for visually impaired people at Sakkimangalam village and conducting leadership programs for the youth.