Plea to clean water channel in reserve forest

Considering that the State was taking action to clean a water supply channel situated in the reserve forest in Western ghats in Kanniyakumari district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed a petition filed in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Vijayakumar closed the petition filed by K. Ramaraja, an agriculturalist from Radhapuram taluk in Tirunelveli district. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to maintain the water supply channel.

He said that in 1969, the then government had formulated the scheme for usage of the water of Kalisamban odai for Tirunelveli. Subsequently, a small dam was constructed at Alanthurai aaru at Kanjiparai.

The purpose of the small dam was to distribute the water of Kalisamban odai to Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari at the ratio of 60:40. A supply channel was formed between Alanthurai aaru and Suravali anaicut to supply water to various ponds in the villages. The scheme benefited the people of Tirunelveli, particularly the people of Radhapuram taluk.

The water channel passes through the reserve forest area. It was filled with stones, boulders and bushes preventing the free flow of water, he said. The petitioner said the farmers were dependent on the water for agricultural activities and it would be difficult to carry out the activities if the water channel was not cleared. There would be scarcity of water even for drinking purposes, he said.

He said that though a representation was made in this regard, it was not looked into. He had sought a direction to the authorities to clean the water channel situated in the reserve forest in Western Ghats.