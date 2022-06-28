Custodial torture case: woman seeks compensation from State for son’s death

The mother of a custodial torture victim, who died by suicide, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking appropriate compensation from the State and to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the police personnel involved.

In her petition, M. Rengammal of BB Kulam, Madurai sought Rs 25 lakh compensation. She sought a direction to the State to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Tallakulam police in Madurai. She blamed the police for her son’s death.

She said her son Easwaran was working as a carpenter on contract basis. The police foisted a false case against him and he was abused and tortured by the police. Only because of the torture by the Tallakulam police, her son died by suicide, she said.

The petitioner said that she had earlier filed a petition seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of her son. The court had transferred the investigation to the CB-CID, Madurai. The probe in the case is under way, she said.

She alleged that only because of torture by police personnel Pulikutty Ayyanar, Ranjith, Senthil Kumar and Durai Murugan, her son died by suicide. Therefore, a departmental action should be initiated against the police personnel, she said.

She said that she had sent a representation to the Home Department seeking compensation of Rs 25 lakh. However, there was no response on the representation made. She said the department should pay the compensation and the same could be recovered from the police personnel.

Justice V. Sivagnanam ordered notice to the State and sought a response on the petition. The case was adjourned for further hearing.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)