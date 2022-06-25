Committee to review steps to resume operations at Alanganallur Sugar Mills 

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and P. Moorthy visit a stall at the training programme for farmers in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A special committee comprising experts has been constituted to review the steps to be taken with regard to resuming operations at the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in Madurai district, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

He was speaking at a meeting held on Saturday with farmers associations, mills workers and other stakeholders. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy attended the meeting held at Alanganallur.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that on an average 2,500 tonnes of sugarcane was required per day for the plant to function efficiently. It was closed in 2019 due to the shortage of sugarcane. He said that officials were instructed to thoroughly inspect the plant and submit a report.

Based on the report, the government would take all necessary steps to resume operations at the plant. Adequate production of sugarcane was essential for the effective functioning of the plant, the Minister said and sought full cooperation from the farmers.

Mr. Moorthy said the plant had faced issues earlier in 2003-2005. In 2006, the government had taken necessary steps to resume operations. With the cooperation of farmers, the sugar mills will become fully functional at the earliest, the Minister said.

A regional level review meeting was conducted on the implementation of the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Ministers Panneerselvam and Moorthy attended the event.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the scheme was implemented in 1,997 village panchayats across the State with a vision to increase the area of cultivation. Assistance would be provided to the farmers, he said.

Mr. Moorthy urged the farmers to use organic fertilisers. Mr. Palanivel Thaiga Rajan said that the government had allocated funds to carry out research programmes and steps were being taken to implement the same.

Earlier, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Moorthy inaugurated a regional-level training programme on value addition of agricultural produces. The Ministers spoke about the contributions of the Farmers Producers Organisations. Farmers from Madurai and other districts participated in the training programme. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar was present at the training programme.