‘Block instrument installed in all railway stations’

Department of Signal and Telecommunications sector has installed "Block Instrument" machines at all stations to run the trains safely between two railway stations, said Principal Chief Signal Telecommunication Engineer K. Madhusudhan.

Speaking at 7th Railway Weeek celebrations organised by DSTE here on Saturday, Mr. Madushudhan said that station masters operate the trains safely with these machines.

Color lights are also installed along the rail route to control the movement of the trains. Digital clocks, digital train information boards and automatic public announcement systems are also installed at railway stations, besides interlocking of level crossing gates. All of these are maintained by the DSTE staff.

The staff with meritorious service were honoured with cash award. Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth and Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Senior Divisional Signal Telecommunication Engineer, Ramprasad, Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Guguloth Yukender spoke.