Transpersons with their families attend ‘Pride Month Cultural Fest’

N. Kishore and K. Thangam, a trans couple of 10 years, were excited to participate in their first pride month celebrations at Madurai’s very own Pride Month Cultural Fest– ‘Vannangal 1000’ held here on Saturday.

With over 100 members from the LGBTQIA+ community in attendance, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan presided over the event organised by Transgender Resource Centre Brosiga Social Service Guild and The Humsafar Trust.

Mr. Nagarajan awarded a lifetime achievement award to a senior transwoman V. Dharma, 55, for her achievements in folk arts. Members of the community received placards on slogans illustrated LGBTQIA+ images.

According to Priyababu, the event was attended by many transwomen, transmen, and others who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community.

For Karthik, a 27-year-old trans man from Madurai, the event was an opportunity to meet up with his friends after a long time. “Though I stay with my mother who cannot understand who I identify myself as now, I can only find solace and confidence boost when I meet people from my community,” he said.

“A few had even come with their families who had accepted them, which felt heart-warming. Many came from Madurai and as far as Thoothukudi, Dindigul and Virudhunagar,” said Ms Priiyababu.

“The aim of the event is to be held in a tier-two city is to create more dialogue on trans men similar to that of trans women. Events like these will help people to come out confidently,” said Ms. Priyababu.

“Whatever the society says, my child is still mine by heart. Though it took some time for me to accept my child as a trans man, I eventually gave in as being that way gave him happiness,” said the mother of Varun Karthick, 23, trans man, who had accompanied him to the event.

Many people from the community performed folk arts, sang songs in the cultural events that followed.

The event supported by Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) was held at Hotel Tamilnadu.