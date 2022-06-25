Home expo displays variety of products

Visitors explore stalls at home expo in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A two-day home expo offering a wide variety of products organised by Nagarathar Chamber of Commerce (NCC) was inaugurated here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

The expo houses 105 stalls exhibiting products ranging from gold and diamond jewellery to Chettinad artefacts and snacks.

People eagerly browsed through the stalls displaying handloom sarees, home appliances, jute bags, while a few were interested in construction materials, real estate and furniture.

The venue for the event was Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) hall.

NCC president M.A Annamalai said that the aim of the expo was to promote and encourage entrepreneurship among the people

He said that traders from Chennai, Dindigul Theni, Karaikudi, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tiruchi had put up stalls in the expo.

Rukmani Ganesan, a resident of K.K.Nagar said that the expo was useful and the diamond jewellery collection displayed in stalls attracted many visitors.

“Over 2,500 people visited on the first day and we expect more footfall on Sunday,” said K. Periyannan, founding member and former president.

He added that it is the first expo the chamber has organised in Madurai and wants to spread their wings down south as well.

Another resident from Iyer Bungalow said that the Chettinad artefacts and the jute bags were eye-catching and are planning to pick a few of them to decorate their home.