Students take out awareness rally against plastic use

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inaugurated a mass cleaning drive in wards 60 and 96 as part of ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ initiative here on Saturday.

Ms. Indrani flagged off the cleaning drive at Ellis Nagar, ward 60 in Zone 3, and Harveypatti, ward 96 in Zone 5.

The Mayor flagged off a rally to create awareness on the importance of solid waste management and distributed yellow bags and pamphlets to create awareness of managing waste to the residents of Ellis Nagar.

Later, Ms. Indrani felicitated school students who spoke on the need to keep our city clean at an awareness programme held as part of the occasion at a Corporation park in Harveypatti. She also flagged off an awareness rally where about 120 students held charts with slogans against use of plastic and images on the effects of using plastic.

An oath-taking ceremony was held to encourage people to maintain cleanliness in the city in both the wards while the Mayor planted a sapling at Ellis Nagar to stress the importance of creating a green cover.

Following this, sanitary workers were involved in door-to-door collection of segregated waste, cleaning of public and community toilets, streets, local parks, junctions of main roads, removal of wall posters and water hyacinth in canals etc.

City Health Officer S. Raja, Zone III Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi, Zone V Chairperson V. Suvitha, sanitary workers and others were present.