Madurai

Training programme 

Bureau of Indian Standards, Madurai branch office, conducted a two-day training programme for the mentors of BIS Standards Club. Thirty three professors and teachers of various educational institutions from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the training programme.


Printable version | Jun 24, 2022 11:16:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai/article65562322.ece

