VCK seeks permission to hold Melavalavu memorial event

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct a public meeting commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Melavalavu massacre incident in Madurai.

In 1997, six Scheduled Caste people, including Melavalavu Panchayat president Murugesan, were brutally murdered by the members of the dominant caste. VCK Madurai district secretary M. Selvaraj sought permission to conduct the public meeting on June 30.

The petitioner said that the then district administration chose to reserve the post of Melavalavu Panchayat president for Scheduled Castes. Following this, the Scheduled Caste people faced threats from the members of the dominant caste.

Murugesan and five others visited the Collector’s office and sought protection for the Scheduled Caste people. While they were returning to Melavalavu, the members of the dominant caste stopped the bus and hacked them to death.

Mr. Selvaraj said that a memorial was built in Melavalavu. Thousands of party cadres would gather every year to pay their respects to the victims of the massacre. This year they had planned to conduct the event in Madurai city.

He said that he had given a representation to the police seeking permission to conduct the public meeting in K. Pudur. However, the police denied permission citing traffic congestion. Therefore, he filed the petition before the court seeking permission for the public meeting.

Justice V. Sivagnanam adjourned the hearing in the case till June 27.