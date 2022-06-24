11 kg of ambergris seized

Forest officials have arrested three persons here for possession of 11 kg of ambergris or whale vomit.

The accused were identified as R. Rajaram (49), P. Sundarapandi (36) and A. Kavi (48).

According to police, a team of sleuths of Organised Crime Investigation Unit raided a jewellery making unit at Maravar Chavadi under the South Gate police station limits on Thursday night and found them in possession of the ambergris.

The accused and the contraband were handed over to the District Forest official.

Upon instruction from the District Forest Officer Guru Swamy Dabbala, Forest Range Officer S. Manikandan arrested the accused under the provisions of Wildlife Act 1972 and Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The accused were sent to judicial custody.