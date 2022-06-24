Farmers seek immediate disbursal of crop loan

Even 22 days after water released from Vaigai dam to irrigate the double-crop area, farmers were being denied crop loan by some cooperative societies in Madurai, a farmer complained.

A farmer A.N.M. Tirupathi made this complaint at the farmers grievances redressal meeting chaired by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Friday.

"We have already exhausted the cash with us to repay the crop loan anticipating release of fresh loan. But, now officials in some of the cooperative banks were denying us loan and have asked us to wait till July," said Mr. Tirupathi.

He complained that the officials were not accepting the adangal certificate issued by the village administrative officer. "They say that they cannot issue the loan for the current pasali and the next pasali would start only in July and asked us to wait," he complained.

The farmers have started the cultivation early in June and now they required money for buying fertilizer to take up transplantation, he said.

Joint Registrar of Cooperatives Gurumoorthy promised that he would ensure that the loans were sanctioned immediately.

A farmer complained that commission agents who used to collect 10% commission for the vegetables sold by the farmers at Usilampatti market were now insisting that an additional money worth one kg of the vegetable should be paid to them.

Another farmer said that the traders in Melur market were not weighing the vegetables during business transaction but were fixing price for their produce at a rough estimate of weight.

The Collector promised to look into the issue.