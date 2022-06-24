HC seeks report from Collector, SP

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the Pudukkottai Collector and Superintendent of Police after a petition pointed out to a dispute between two parties with regard to conducting a temple festival and regular prayers at a temple in Thirumayam.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar directed the Collector and the SP to monitor the situation. They were directed to file a report. The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Ramasamy of Thirumayam who sought a direction to authorities concerned to ensure daily prayers at the temple.

The petitioner said that Pidari Veeramakaliamman Temple in Thirumayam was an ancient temple. He said that the temple is managed by people belonging to the Scheduled Caste. The temple was under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Regular prayers were being conducted at the temple. However, there was a dispute over conducting a kedai vettu or kedai kutti sirappu, between the Scheduled Caste people and people of the dominant caste.

Earlier, the court directed the authorities to convene a peace committee meeting between the parties. The Tahsildar concerned convened a meeting. It was found that there might be public disorder and thereafter the Tahsildar passed an order for the closure of the temple.

It was alleged that taking advantage of the same, the temple was closed by the people of the dominant caste. The court directed the authorities concerned to open the temple. The case was adjourned by two weeks.