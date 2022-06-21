Minister to hold talks with stakeholders on resuming operations at sugar mills

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam will hold a meeting with the farmers’ associations, workers and other stakeholders with regard to resuming operations at the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in Madurai district on June 25.

Addressing mediapersons at Kulamangalam in Madurai, Minister for Commercial taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that the meeting would be held with the various stakeholders with regard to resuming operations at the sugar mills.

Farmers and workers of the sugar mills have been demanding the government to resume operations at the sugar mills and have submitted several representations and also staged several demonstrations in the city in this regard.

Mr. Moorthy and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributed welfare assistance to the beneficiaries in Kulamangalam. A total of 479 beneficiaries received welfare assistance to the total tune of Rs 1.19 crore at a mass contact programme.

Considering the demand of the villagers who sought house site pattas, the authorities said that a decision would be taken after a meeting with the authorities concerned. A total of 58 beneficiaries have sought free house site pattas. The authorities said that the overhead tank installed at Kulamangalam village would become operational shortly.