1,000 kg ganja seized in Madurai

In a huge haul of ganja, Commercial Taxes officials seized around 1,000 kg of ganja near Othakadai after a hot chase during a vehicle check for tax evasion in Madurai late on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, a team of Commercial Taxes officials, led by its Joint Commissioner, Indira, was conducting a vehicle check on Ring Road near Vandiyur.

When they tried to stop a cargo vehicle, the driver did not stop the vehicle and drove it faster.

After a chase for a few minutes, the officials stopped it near Agricultural College and Research Institute at Othakadai.

During inspection, the officials were shocked to find 410 parcels of ganja.

The vehicle was brought to the Commercial Taxes Office at K.K. Nagar and the contraband, weighing around 1000 kg, was handed over to Madurai district police, for further investigation.

The police have picked up the vehicle driver Prakash of Elumalai for interrogation.