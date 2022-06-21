Daughter of life convict beats odds to secure high marks

Losing her mother to COVID-19 last year and her father being a life convict did not deter her from securing 537 marks out of 600 in the Class 12 State Board Public Examinations. Kavya (name changed on request) aspires to become an IPS Officer.

Kavya who hails from Villupuram, saw education as the tool to overcome the challenges she faced one after the other. She lost her mother to COVID-19 in April 2021 while her father, a life convict, was in Palayamkottai prison.

Her maternal grandmother is her guardian. She has a younger brother who has now entered Class 12. Despite the circumstances she is in, Kavya said that she was determined to do well in the State Public Examinations and focused on her studies. Revising the lessons taught regularly had helped her score high marks, she said.

Kavya is also good at sports. She excelled in athletics at the school level. However, she put a full stop to sports temporarily in order to focus on the public examinations. Her ambition is to become an IPS Officer. An IPS officer commands power and respect, she said.

Kavya is one among the many children of convicts who have successfully cleared their Class 12 and Class 10 State Public Examinations with flying colours. Despite the odds, they were determined to achieve success, said advocate K.R. Raja.

Advocate and Activist K.R. Raja who is providing education to the children of convicts under his Global Network for Equality (GNE) said that in most of the cases these children are being taken care of by their grandparents.

Despite going through lot of trouble psychologically, the children are determined to succeed in their life. They are not bogged down by the circumstances and have a strong urge to succeed in life, he said. Most of the students with GNE who wrote the examinations this year cleared it with good marks, he said.