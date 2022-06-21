Traffic police form green corridor for transporting organs

It took 13 minutes to cover a distance of 20 km to facilitate airlifting of the vital organs – heart and lungs – harvested from a brain dead patient on Tuesday afternoon from a private hospital here to Madurai Airport.

The harvested organs from Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) were transported to Chennai by air to be transplanted on recipients at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

Madurai city traffic police formed a green corridor (traffic-free road) between 12.30 p.m. and 12.43 p.m. from MMHRC to Madurai airport facilitating the transportation of the organs in an ambulance.

“We got a request from MMHRC for the green corridor at 10.30 a.m. and we took positions around 11 a.m. itself as per the orders of Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Thirumalai Kumar.

He, along with Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Mariappan, Deputy Commissioner Police (Headquarters) G. Vanitha, oversaw the operation.

The ambulance that started from MMHRC crossed Uthangudi, Pandikoil junction, Viraganoor junction, Chinthamani junction, Mandela Nagar junction, Perungudi junction and reached the airport.

M. Sakthikumar, 18, a native of Cumbum in Theni district, met with a road accident on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital in Cumbum, later to Theni Government Hospital where doctors had referred him to MMHRC, according to the hospital’s transplant project manager S. Johnson,

He was admitted to MMHRC on Monday where he was subsequently declared brain dead in the late hours the same day. The family members agreed to donate his organs after being sensitised to the benefits of the deed by the hospital authorities, added Mr. Johnson.

After obtaining permission from the State government to harvest the organs from the brain dead patient, the organs were successfully harvested around noon on Tuesday by a medical team of MMHRC.

The transplantation of a kidney and liver would be carried out on needy patients at MMHRC itself while another kidney was donated to Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi, stated Mr Johnson.