Life convict escapes from jail
A life convict, Arunkumar, who was lodged in Madurai Central Prison, escaped from the bungalow of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons on Thursday.
According to police, Arunkumar of Theni district, who was convicted in a murder for gain case, had been transferred from Coimbatore prison to Madurai in November.
He had been taken out along with other life convicts for taking up farm work in the DIG bungalow from where he fled.
Jail warder, Palanikumar, has been placed under suspension.
