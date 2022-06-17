Railways seeks technological solutions from startups

June 17, 2022 22:12 IST

Indian Railways has invited applications from startups to find solutions for its 21 identified challenges for which the Railways would provide financial grant up to Rs. 150 lakh.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, said that the selection of startups would be through transparent process. "If the proposed technology is accepted by an evaluating panel, railway would adopt the technology. If it is successful, it will be used across the railway network in the country," he said.

Among the issues that are posing challenge to railways are broken rail detection system, rail stress monitoring system, track cleaning machine and App for post-training revision and self-service refresher courses.

Other areas where the technological intervention are sought from the startsup are use of remote-sensing geomatics and GIS for bridge inspection and develop analytical tool by using digital data for improving passenger services.

He said the new concept would be mutually beneficial to the Indian Railways and the startups. "Newer and cheaper technological solutions would benefit the railways," he added.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), R. Naryanan, and Assistant Commercial Manager, K.V. Pramod Kumar, were present at the meeting.

Details can be obtained from www.innovation.indianrailways.gov.in