HC grants bail to headmaster accused of sexually harassing teachers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to the school headmaster, who was arrested following complaints of sexual harassment.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to the headmaster from Madurai considering that he was in judicial custody for 52 days. The investigation in the case might have been completed and the petitioner had no previous case of similar offence, the court said.

The court directed the petitioner to stay in Chengalpattu and report before the Chengalpattu Town police at 10.30 a.m. for 30 days. Thereafter, he was directed to report before Madurai All Women Police till further orders.

He was arrested by the Madurai All Women Police and remanded in judicial custody on April 23. The case of the prosecution is that two women teachers wrote letters to the Education Department authorities complaining about sexual harassment.

In the letter addressed to the authorities, the teachers had complained that they were facing difficulties in the government aided school. Taking note of the letter, the authorities cancelled their deputation to the school.

The police booked the school headmaster, G. Joseph Jeyaseelan, after a Single Bench of the court took a serious view of the allegations levelled against him. The court had directed the police to treat the letters written by the teachers as complaints and commence investigation.

The Single Bench of the court passed the direction on a petition filed by the headmaster, who challenged the cancellation of the deputation of the two women teachers on the ground that there was a shortage of teaching staff.

In his bail petition, he denied the allegations levelled against him and said he did not indulge in such an act. He also claimed that he was suffering from various health issues.