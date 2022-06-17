Plea dismissed 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by former MLA K. Ravi Arunan of Tenkasi district who sought a direction to restrain the authorities from transporting any minor mineral in any form from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

The petitioner Ravi Arunan said that in the last six months, large quantities of minor minerals were transported to Kerala. An uncontrolled exploitation will not only dwindle the resources of the State, but will also lead to an environmental disaster in Tamil Nadu, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that this was an inter-state issue. The authorities were taking necessary action to check illegal transportation of minor minerals, the court said and dismissed the petition.