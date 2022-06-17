Remove encroachment from Bhoodan land: HC 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to remove the encroachment made on Bhoodan lands at Sambiranipatti village in Melur in Madurai district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Ayyanan of Melur. He sought a direction to the authorities to recover Bhoodan lands to the extent of 4.18 acres situated in Sambiranipatti and hand over the same to the landless poor.

The petitioner said that the lands originally belonged to the Bhoodan Board and the same was given to the landless poor. However, the lands were encroached upon by influential people and they had put up structures on the lands.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to recover the Bhoodan lands and hand the same over to the landless poor. Since no action was taken, the petitioner said he filed the petition.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi took note of the fact that the lands had been encroached upon and directed the authorities to remove the encroachment within three months.