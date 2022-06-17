1,800 kg of ration rice seized

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths have seized 1,800 kg of ration rice that was being loaded in a cargo vehicle for smuggling from a ration shop at Meenambalpuram here in the early hours of Friday.

The team is on the lookout for the salesman of a ration ship R. Kalyanasundaram of Paravai.

During a routine patrol, the Food Cell sleuths found loading of rice bags from Pandian Ration Shop 2 at around 2 a.m. on Friday. They found that 36 bags, with the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation tags, were being loaded in a cargo vehicle.

The team arrested five persons identified as K. Prabhu (45) of Sellur, K. Arunraj (27), P. Murugan (42), K. Murugan (30), J. Periyasamy (22) all from of Kamarajar Salai. The team also seized around 1,800 kg of rice along with the vehicle.

The salesman of the ration shop was absconding from the scene. A case has been registered under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order and under the provisions of Essentional Commodities Act.