Power shutdown
There will be no power supply between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. on June 15 due to monthly maintenance work to be undertaken at Checkanurani substation in the following areas of Kinnimangalam, Kovilankulam, Jothimanickam, Mavilipatti, Sakkilipatti, Poochampatti, Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji, Karumathur and Palkalai Nagar, according to a press release.
