Mayor flags off cleanliness drive 

Students of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women take out a rally to stress the importance of clean Madurai near Thirumalai Naicker Mahal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth flagged off the ‘People’s movement for clean cities’ initiative at various places in the city on Saturday.

This comes after Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin’s suggestions to undertake the cleanliness drive on every second and fourth Saturdays under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply along with the contribution of the public to ensure sustained environmental greenery.

Cleanliness drives were undertaken on West Veli Street in ward 54 of zone 3, Thirumalai Naicker Mahal in ward 47 of zone 4, and Pasumalai in ward 93 of zone 5.

Awareness rallies on solid waste management were also flagged off. The Mayor planted saplings near Thirumalai Naicker Mahal to stress the importance of green cover.

Collection of segregated waste from door to door, cleaning of public and community toilets, streets, parks, junctions of main roads and removal of wall posters were taken up.

Further, an awareness meeting on the alternatives of plastic, distribution of yellow cloth bags, planting of saplings were conducted.

In all the three wards, the Mayor administered the oath on maintaining cleanliness.

More than 200 Corporation conservancy workers and 100 college students took part in the drives.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and others were present.