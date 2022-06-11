Find challenging, value-added projects to benefit society : VC

“Society is changing too fast to expect a smooth sailing life, so the knowledge obtained should be used to generate dynamic thinking to tackle problems in life,” said Vaidehi Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, while speaking at the 73rd College Day of Thiagarajar College held here on Saturday.

She said that adherence to values must be a part and parcel of students’ life. She encouraged them to think out of the box, think big and to never quit when setbacks occur.

“Every student must be made to believe that they are potential performers, which is the basic duty of our educational system. Often they are handicapped by their own self-placed gap between their capabilities,” said Karumuttu T Kannan, president, Thiagarajar College.

“It’s time to outgrow the 30-year-old conceived ideas of engaging manpower, students in cleaning public places. Corporation authorities have to take up responsibility and it is no longer the work of any college to be engaged in such works.”

“In the west, major achievements have been born out of laboratories and libraries of major universities,” he said.

He urged the students and faculty to find challenging and value-added projects to benefit society and especially the faculty to challenge the intellectual capabilities of students to extract their full potential and make them successful individuals.

Principal D. Pandiaraja read out the annual report for the academic year 2021-2022 highlighting achievements made and activities held.

The Best Outgoing Student Awards for the year were given to three students, sports achievers, retiring professors, faculty members. Some students were felicitated for their achievements under various categories.