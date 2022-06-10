CM inaugurates various works 

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and dignitaries during the video conference through which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates works, at Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid foundation stones for various projects in the district through video conferencing on Friday..

Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone to undertake the re-construction work of certain portions of Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai which was damaged in a fire accident in 2018. The construction of a marriage hall in Sellur and a two-storeyed shopping complex in Ellis Nagar was undertaken. These projects are estimated at a total cost of ₹14.76 crore.

Three newly constructed additional classrooms at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on the lands belonging to Meenakshi Sundarswarar temple at a cost of ₹48 lakh were declared open for use for the welfare of the students by Mr Stalin.

Works will also be undertaken to construct a shopping complex at Pathinettam Thirukoil in Sholavandan at a cost of ₹15.30 lakh.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Fit person of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Karumuttu T. Kannan and others were present.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the handing over of work orders for the houses constructed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and various welfare schemes through video conferencing.

Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar issued 63 houses allotment orders for the apartments constructed in Rajakoor Part-I under the ‘Anaivarukkum Veedu’ scheme.

Further, under the self-construction of a residential unit and conversion of houses into concrete houses scheme, work orders were issued to 50 beneficiaries for availing a subsidy of ₹2.10 lakh.

Five beneficiaries were given certificates of allotted plots and six received certificates of allotted plots for separate quarters.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Madurai Range Superintending Engineer S. Sundararajan and others were present.