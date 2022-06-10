Health Minister inspects PHCs

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inspected the functioning of the screening procedures for COVID-19 on passengers at the Madurai Airport here on Friday.

Later, he held a similar inspection at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Ayyankottai near Vadipatti.

He checked the attendance records and informed authorities concerned to lodge enquiries on defaulters.

Further, he toured the centre and enquired on the frequency of vaccination camps conducted, availability of other vaccinations and the general functioning of the centre.

The Minister sought information on the need for renovation at certain portions of the building and spoke with a few patients.

Madurai Medical College and Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, hospital staff and others were present. Later in the day, he also held a surprise inspection at PHCs in Mannavanur and Poombarai in Kodaikanal and Government Hospital in Pannaikadu.