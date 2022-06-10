Plea dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that had sought a direction to the authorities to continue the name of Thuvarankurichi Bus Stand in Tiruchi district as Kamaraj Bus Stand.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Vijayakumar of Tiruchi district who alleged that the name of the bus stand was being changed from Kamaraj Bus Stand to another name. He sought a direction to the authorities not to change the name.

While the State submitted that the bus stand was never named as Kamaraj Bus Stand, the petitioner produced certain documents to show that the bus stand is named as Kamaraj Bus Stand.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi observed that the court cannot direct the authorities not to change the name of any place because it falls under the domain of policy decision.

The names of several places have been changed, including ‘Madras’ which is changed to ‘Chennai’. The court said that the petition is devoid of merits and dismissed the petition.